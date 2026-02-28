Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF $IMCV

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 76.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.0%
IMCV stock opened at $89.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $995.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $89.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.15.
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
