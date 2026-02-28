Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF $IMCV

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 76.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.0%

IMCV stock opened at $89.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $995.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $89.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.15.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $0.5403 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.