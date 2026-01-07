Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July $IJUL

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 659.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,443 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $10,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJUL. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter worth $55,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000.

NYSEARCA IJUL opened at $33.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $236.00 million, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.46. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $27.28 and a 52 week high of $33.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.55.

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

