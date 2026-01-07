Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 25,692 Shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF $CGBL

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 157,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,692 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF were worth $5,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 80,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 41,204 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 70.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 13,986 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 45.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 198,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 61,787 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 32.3% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 19,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 281,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after buying an additional 57,029 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Balanced ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGBL opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $36.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.69.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Core Balanced ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash. CGBL was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.