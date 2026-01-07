The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Sold by NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reduced its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 1.0% of NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.
The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.7%
Shares of GS stock opened at $955.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $286.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.38 and a fifty-two week high of $961.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $843.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $778.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.
The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.50%.
Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group
Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman led global M&A in 2025, advising on roughly $1.48 trillion of deals — a direct revenue and market-share win for GS’s investment-banking franchise. Goldman Sachs tops global M&A rankings with $1.48 trillion in deals
- Positive Sentiment: Jefferies bumped GS’s price target sharply to $1,087 and maintained a Buy — a sizable endorsement that supports upside for the stock. Jefferies adjusts price target on Goldman Sachs
- Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its GS target to $970 with an Overweight rating and Barclays has lifted its target as well — analyst momentum is lifting investor confidence in GS’s near-term upside. Wells Fargo boosts The Goldman Sachs Group price target to $970.00
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman is tied to active IPO activity — Discord has filed confidentially and tapped Goldman as an underwriter, signaling continued capital-markets fee opportunities. Discord Quietly Files For US IPO Tapping Goldman Sachs And JPMorgan
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman’s research expects improved regulatory clarity to drive institutional crypto adoption — a positive structural growth theme for trading, prime services and custody revenues. Goldman Sachs sees regulation driving next wave of institutional crypto adoption
- Neutral Sentiment: Daiwa raised its GS target to $927 but kept a Neutral rating — the change trims downside risk but isn’t a strong buy signal. Daiwa Securities adjusts price target on Goldman Sachs
- Neutral Sentiment: Goldman analysts are making mixed thematic calls (e.g., S&P 7,600 in 2026 but valuations are a wildcard) — useful for long-term allocation but adds near-term uncertainty. Goldman 2026 Call: S&P 500 To 7,600 — But Valuations Are The Wild Card
- Neutral Sentiment: Goldman research flagged a potential US power-grid capacity crunch by 2030 — a sector-level insight that may guide energy/infrastructure investment banking but is not an immediate revenue driver. Goldman Sachs Warns US Grids Face Power Crunch by 2030
- Negative Sentiment: Goldman strategists cautioned markets face a difficult environment and highlighted risks — a reminder that macro volatility or valuation pressure could weigh on GS’s trading and markets revenue. Why stocks will sidestep 1920s and 1987 parallels, according to Goldman Sachs
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $685.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $608.00 to $748.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $823.00 to $927.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $843.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Dbs Bank increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $852.28.
The Goldman Sachs Group Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.
Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.
