The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Sold by NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reduced its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 1.0% of NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock opened at $955.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $286.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.38 and a fifty-two week high of $961.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $843.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $778.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $15.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.40 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $685.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $608.00 to $748.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $823.00 to $927.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $843.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Dbs Bank increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $852.28.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

