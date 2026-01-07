North of South Capital LLP Has $137.58 Million Position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR $YMM

North of South Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,607,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,682,409 shares during the quarter. Full Truck Alliance comprises approximately 13.2% of North of South Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. North of South Capital LLP’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $137,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YMM. Amiral Gestion raised its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amiral Gestion now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Full Truck Alliance by 5.7% in the second quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,698,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,590,000 after buying an additional 790,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 29.3% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 105,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 23,981 shares in the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at $1,962,000. Finally, Alpine Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YMM opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average is $12.15. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.22.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on YMM shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Full Truck Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 target price on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.43.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE: YMM) operates a leading digital freight platform in China, connecting shippers with a vast network of independent truck drivers. The company’s core offering centers on load matching, enabling cargo owners to find suitable carriers quickly through a mobile and web-based interface. By streamlining the booking process, Full Truck Alliance helps reduce downtime and improves overall asset utilization for both shippers and drivers.

The platform features real-time route optimization, electronic waybills, digital payment solutions and in-app communication tools.

