Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $10 Million Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF $IBTG

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 435,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,042 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF were worth $10,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 668.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTG opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $22.76 and a twelve month high of $22.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average of $22.90.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0763 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.