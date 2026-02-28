Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Trading 2.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $124.69 and last traded at $123.46. 5,266,370 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 6,635,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.83.

Key Credo Technology Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.29.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 98.48 and a beta of 2.65.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $268.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.99 million. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 272.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Credo Technology Group news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $7,658,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,892,502 shares in the company, valued at $289,855,606.32. This represents a 2.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.70, for a total value of $9,608,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 6,613,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,458,986.70. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 917,976 shares of company stock valued at $136,567,647. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,585,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,449,000 after purchasing an additional 59,849 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,699,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,118,000 after buying an additional 1,190,522 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,486,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,537,000 after acquiring an additional 849,654 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,117,000 after acquiring an additional 184,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 239,024.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,598,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,318 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CRDO) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high?speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low?latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo’s product portfolio centers on high?speed analog and mixed?signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

