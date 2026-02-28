Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading Up 1.7% – What’s Next?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) traded up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.67 and last traded at $66.1760. 5,970,159 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 11,708,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.06.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Oklo from $146.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Oklo in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Oklo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.93.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.67 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 840,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $69,148,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,065,600. The trade was a 34.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 69,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $5,475,534.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 202,072 shares in the company, valued at $15,842,444.80. The trade was a 25.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,750,590 shares of company stock worth $152,068,284. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oklo by 125.0% in the second quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Oklo by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Oklo by 356.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oklo during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oklo during the second quarter worth $28,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

