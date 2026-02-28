Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:SROI) Short Interest Up 466.0% in February

Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:SROI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 61,781 shares, a growth of 466.0% from the January 29th total of 10,915 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,088 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.8 days. Currently, 12.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 12.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,088 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.8 days.

Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA SROI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.17. 13 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629. The company has a market cap of $17.59 million, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.52. Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF has a 12 month low of $25.65 and a 12 month high of $35.28.

Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.2014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th.

Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF Company Profile

The Calamos ETF Trust – Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF (SROI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in global equities of any market capitalization. The fund targets those that are perceived to have positive ESG ratings and growth potential SROI was launched on Feb 3, 2023 and is managed by Calamos.

