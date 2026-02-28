Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 155,414 shares, an increase of 369.8% from the January 29th total of 33,083 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 746,389 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 746,389 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.06. The company had a trading volume of 468,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.38. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $26.93 and a 52 week high of $38.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 632.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

About Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

