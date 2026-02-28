Head to Head Review: Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL) versus CBL International (NASDAQ:BANL)

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) and CBL International (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Proficient Auto Logistics and CBL International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proficient Auto Logistics $430.42 million 0.49 -$33.45 million ($1.22) -6.20 CBL International $592.52 million 0.02 -$3.87 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CBL International has higher revenue and earnings than Proficient Auto Logistics.

0.1% of CBL International shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of Proficient Auto Logistics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Proficient Auto Logistics and CBL International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proficient Auto Logistics 1 1 2 0 2.25 CBL International 1 0 0 0 1.00

Proficient Auto Logistics currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.52%. Given Proficient Auto Logistics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Proficient Auto Logistics is more favorable than CBL International.

Volatility and Risk

Proficient Auto Logistics has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBL International has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Proficient Auto Logistics and CBL International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proficient Auto Logistics -7.77% 1.22% 0.80% CBL International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Proficient Auto Logistics beats CBL International on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proficient Auto Logistics

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers. It serves auto companies, electric vehicle producers, auto dealers, auto auctions, rental car companies, and auto leasing companies. The company was formerly known as AH Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. in October 2023. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

About CBL International

CBL International Limited, a marine fuel logistics company, provides vessel refueling solutions in Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. It facilitates vessel refueling between ship operators and local physical distributors/traders by purchasing marine fuel, including both fossil fuel and alternative fuel. The company’s services to its customers include vessel refueling options available at ports; arranges vessel refueling activities and local physical delivery of marine fuel; and coordinates vessel refueling schedule. It also offers trade credit; handles unforeseeable circumstances and provides contingency solutions; fulfills special requests related to vessel refueling; and handles disputes relates to quality and quantity issues on marine fuel. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. CBL International Limited operates as a subsidiary of CBL (Asia) Limited.

