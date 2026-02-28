iHuman (NYSE:IH) and China Bilingual Technology & Education Group (OTCMKTS:CATG) Head-To-Head Comparison

China Bilingual Technology & Education Group (OTCMKTS:CATG – Get Free Report) and iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Bilingual Technology & Education Group and iHuman”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Bilingual Technology & Education Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A iHuman $126.34 million 0.70 $13.51 million $0.28 6.18

Profitability

iHuman has higher revenue and earnings than China Bilingual Technology & Education Group.

This table compares China Bilingual Technology & Education Group and iHuman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Bilingual Technology & Education Group N/A N/A N/A iHuman 12.55% 11.05% 7.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for China Bilingual Technology & Education Group and iHuman, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Bilingual Technology & Education Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 iHuman 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.9% of iHuman shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.6% of iHuman shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

China Bilingual Technology & Education Group has a beta of -2.26, indicating that its stock price is 326% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iHuman has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

iHuman beats China Bilingual Technology & Education Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Bilingual Technology & Education Group

Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. intends to operate as a holding company. It engages in customer data platform market, and provides software design, development, and other services. The company was formerly known as China Bilingual Technology & Education Group Inc. and changed its name to Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. in April 2017. Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About iHuman

iHuman Inc. provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, iHuman Writing, iHuman Fantastic Friends, and iHuman Readers; bekids Coding, bekids Coloring, bekids Reading, bekids Puzzle, bekids Academy, and Gogo Town; and Aha World, an open-ended interactive app that nurtures a desire for discovery. It provides intellectually stimulating materials, including books, interactive materials, and smart devices that develop children’s abilities in speaking, critical thinking, independent reading, and creativity. iHuman Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

