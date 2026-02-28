Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in TechnipFMC plc $FTI

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTI. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 50,593 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 461.7% in the third quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 174,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,172,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,144,000 after buying an additional 1,415,621 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 25,468.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 11,461 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 305,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $415,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 97,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,400,044. This trade represents a 6.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, February 20th. HSBC cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.93.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $66.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $67.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.69.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 9.70%.The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is an integrated oilfield services and technology company that designs, manufactures and delivers systems and services for the energy industry. The company’s activities span the full lifecycle of oil and gas projects, with capabilities in subsea production systems, surface wellhead and intervention equipment, and onshore/offshore engineering and construction. TechnipFMC combines engineering and project management with fabrication, installation and maintenance services to help operators develop and produce hydrocarbon resources.

Its product and service portfolio includes subsea hardware such as trees, manifolds, umbilicals, risers and flowlines, as well as surface equipment for drilling, completions and well intervention.

