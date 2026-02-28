Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,320 iShares Gold Trust Micro $IAUM

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 16,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IAUM. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 686,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,436,000 after purchasing an additional 68,356 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the third quarter worth $28,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 307.3% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 32,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 24,670 shares during the period. Tableaux LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the third quarter worth $7,675,000. Finally, Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 92.3% in the third quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 6,660,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,436,000 after buying an additional 3,196,900 shares in the last quarter.

IAUM stock opened at $52.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.99. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $55.27.

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

