Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Grows Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF $FXI

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 48.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,430,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. iShares China Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $182,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 74,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,161 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,816,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $576,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,426,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,994,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $37.28 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.50. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.28.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods. The underlying Index is designed to represent the performance of the companies in the Chinese equity market, which are available to the international investors.

