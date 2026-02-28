Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $83.07 Million Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 589,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,481 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.28% of Extra Space Storage worth $83,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,058,303,000. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 116.2% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,950,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,685 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 60.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,477,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,828,000 after purchasing an additional 554,666 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,413,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,152,000 after buying an additional 526,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,513,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,514,000 after buying an additional 419,240 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Evercore reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $150.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.27. Extra Space Storage Inc has a one year low of $121.03 and a one year high of $160.58.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 28.84%.The company had revenue of $857.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 140.87%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

