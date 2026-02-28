Primecap Management Co. CA Acquires Shares of 44,400 Taylor Morrison Home Corporation $TMHC

Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMHC. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.17.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of TMHC opened at $65.95 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $72.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.31, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) is a leading national homebuilder and developer specializing in the design, construction and sale of single-family detached and attached homes. The company’s portfolio spans entry-level, first-time, move-up and active-adult segments, offering buyers a diverse array of architectural styles, floor plans and personalized design options. Through its vertically integrated model, Taylor Morrison manages land acquisition, community development, construction and sales to deliver quality homes and customer-focused experiences across its markets.

The company’s heritage traces back to Morrison Homes, founded in 1977, and Taylor Woodrow, established in 1921 in the United Kingdom.

