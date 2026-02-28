Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Purchases 22,000 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,882,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for 7.3% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $959,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQM opened at $250.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $262.23.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

