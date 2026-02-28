SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading 3.4% Higher – Here’s Why

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.62 and last traded at $19.29. Approximately 66,999,448 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 59,767,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SOFI shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Mizuho set a $38.00 price objective on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $24.50 target price on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.34.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.78.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 13.34%.SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 94,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $1,913,709.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 588,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,959,523.19. This represents a 13.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Schuppenhauer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $99,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 228,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,346.24. The trade was a 2.23% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 214,753 shares of company stock worth $5,045,087 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 19,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the period. MidFirst Bank bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Floyd Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 123,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 75,543 shares during the period. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

