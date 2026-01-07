Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $9.01 Million Holdings in Capital Group Global Equity ETF $CGGE

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,722 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Equity ETF were worth $9,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,891,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,946 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,142,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,362,000 after acquiring an additional 412,304 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Global Equity ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 685,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,009,000 after acquiring an additional 161,915 shares in the last quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $16,849,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Global Equity ETF by 36.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 467,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 123,691 shares during the period.

Capital Group Global Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGE opened at $32.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.51. Capital Group Global Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.76 and a 1-year high of $32.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Capital Group Global Equity ETF Announces Dividend

Capital Group Global Equity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1276 per share. This represents a yield of 40.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Global Equity ETF (CGGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks total returns by actively managing a portfolio of companies from around the world. CGGE was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

