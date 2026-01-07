Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $9.01 Million Holdings in Capital Group Global Equity ETF $CGGE

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,722 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Equity ETF were worth $9,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,891,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,946 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,142,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,362,000 after acquiring an additional 412,304 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Global Equity ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 685,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,009,000 after acquiring an additional 161,915 shares in the last quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $16,849,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Global Equity ETF by 36.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 467,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 123,691 shares during the period.
Capital Group Global Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5%
Shares of NYSEARCA CGGE opened at $32.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.51. Capital Group Global Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.76 and a 1-year high of $32.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.72.
Capital Group Global Equity ETF Announces Dividend
Capital Group Global Equity ETF Company Profile
The Capital Group Global Equity ETF (CGGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks total returns by actively managing a portfolio of companies from around the world. CGGE was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Group Global Equity ETF
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- Do not delete, read immediately
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Refund From 1933: Trump’s Reset May Create Instant Wealth
- This stock gets a 94 out of 100
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.