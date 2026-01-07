O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $22,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Acas LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Acas LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $490.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $505.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $488.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $471.35.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

