MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 524,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $153,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 943,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,758,000 after purchasing an additional 21,575 shares during the period. New Perspectives Inc increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. New Perspectives Inc now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital & Planning LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 81,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,051,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.2% in the third quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $299.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $290.62 and a 200 day moving average of $288.79. The company has a market cap of $92.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $299.70.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

