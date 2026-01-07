Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinney & Scofield Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% during the second quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $214.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.11, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.17. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $267.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.06.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total value of $4,461,246.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 300,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,890,820.76. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total value of $26,892,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,277,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,116,186.64. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 178,358 shares of company stock worth $39,229,623 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: AMD unveiled new data?center GPUs (MI455, MI440X) and previewed the MI500 roadmap at CES, positioning the company to attack smaller enterprise/private data?center demand and narrow the gap with NVDA. AMD unveils new chips at CES

AMD unveiled new data?center GPUs (MI455, MI440X) and previewed the MI500 roadmap at CES, positioning the company to attack smaller enterprise/private data?center demand and narrow the gap with NVDA. Positive Sentiment: AMD rolled out the Ryzen AI 400 Series, Ryzen AI Max+, Ryzen AI Halo developer mini?PC and the Ryzen 7 9850X3D gaming CPU — expanding addressable markets across AI PCs, edge/embedded and gaming while strengthening software (ROCm) support. These product announcements boost OEM adoption and developer momentum. AMD CES press release

AMD rolled out the Ryzen AI 400 Series, Ryzen AI Max+, Ryzen AI Halo developer mini?PC and the Ryzen 7 9850X3D gaming CPU — expanding addressable markets across AI PCs, edge/embedded and gaming while strengthening software (ROCm) support. These product announcements boost OEM adoption and developer momentum. Positive Sentiment: AMD emphasized ecosystem wins (OEM product launches, partner demos, OpenAI participation) and software bundles (ROCm, Adrenalin AI) that improve developer stickiness and accelerate on?device AI adoption. These help convert product roadmaps into revenue opportunities. Ecosystem and partner details

AMD emphasized ecosystem wins (OEM product launches, partner demos, OpenAI participation) and software bundles (ROCm, Adrenalin AI) that improve developer stickiness and accelerate on?device AI adoption. These help convert product roadmaps into revenue opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: AMD set its fiscal Q4 and full?year 2025 earnings release and webcast for Feb. 3 — a near?term catalyst where management can quantify CES product traction, demand trends and margin outlook. Earnings date announcement

AMD set its fiscal Q4 and full?year 2025 earnings release and webcast for Feb. 3 — a near?term catalyst where management can quantify CES product traction, demand trends and margin outlook. Negative Sentiment: Short?term profit?taking after a blockbuster 2025 gain has triggered selling pressure; several market reports attribute today’s weakness to investors locking in gains rather than new fundamental concerns. Profit?taking coverage

Short?term profit?taking after a blockbuster 2025 gain has triggered selling pressure; several market reports attribute today’s weakness to investors locking in gains rather than new fundamental concerns. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling and active institutional rebalancing have amplified downward pressure; heavy insider dispositions can weigh on sentiment even if company outlook remains intact. QuiverQuant insider activity

Recent insider selling and active institutional rebalancing have amplified downward pressure; heavy insider dispositions can weigh on sentiment even if company outlook remains intact. Negative Sentiment: Rising memory/pricing dynamics could push GPU costs higher (reported industry price increases), which may pressure OEM pricing, demand elasticity and near?term margins for GPU products. Memory price/margin risk

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

