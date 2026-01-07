JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF $JTEK Shares Acquired by Integras Partners LLC

Integras Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,748 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Integras Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Integras Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF were worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:JTEK opened at $93.23 on Wednesday. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $97.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.19 and its 200-day moving average is $88.85.

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources. JTEK was launched on Oct 4, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

