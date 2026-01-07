Seneca Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO

Seneca Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 67.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,713 shares during the quarter. Seneca Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 183.3% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHO opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.36. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $24.47.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

