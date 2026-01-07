Integras Partners LLC Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF $GBTC

Integras Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter worth $218,000. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter worth $4,950,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $72.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.40. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $59.79 and a 12 month high of $99.12.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

