Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,558 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 588,668.3% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 117,447,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,988,129,000 after purchasing an additional 117,427,549 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,380,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,995,603,000 after buying an additional 24,129,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Capital One Financial by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,780,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,910,500,000 after buying an additional 10,776,843 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,701,511,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 64.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,008,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,970,628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 2.9%

NYSE:COF opened at $257.72 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $143.22 and a one year high of $259.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.02%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Ravi Raghu sold 13,450 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 30,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,584,250. The trade was a 30.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.54, for a total transaction of $443,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 94,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,932,428.44. The trade was a 2.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 296,895 shares of company stock worth $66,611,541 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Capital One Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.80.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

