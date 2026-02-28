Top Bitcoin Stocks Worth Watching – February 26th

IREN, TeraWulf, Cipher Mining, Marathon Digital, and Riot Platforms are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. For stock market investors, “bitcoin stocks” refers to publicly traded companies whose business models or balance sheets give them significant exposure to Bitcoin — for example, miners, firms that hold large BTC reserves, crypto exchanges, or service providers tied to the Bitcoin ecosystem. These equities move partly with the Bitcoin price but carry company-specific, operational and regulatory risks that make them different from owning Bitcoin directly. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

TeraWulf (WULF)

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

Marathon Digital (MARA)

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

