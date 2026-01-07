Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,011,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $548,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $124.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.12.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

