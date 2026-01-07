iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE Stock Holdings Lifted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,757,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,228 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $362,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE stock opened at $216.29 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $165.45 and a one year high of $216.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.01. The company has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index.

