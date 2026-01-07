SkyOak Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $STWD

SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,573 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 68,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 96,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $21.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $247.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.70 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 20.28%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.4%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 182.86%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other real estate-related investments. The company’s portfolio spans a variety of asset classes, including senior mortgages, mezzanine debt, preferred equity and direct equity investments in commercial properties. By focusing on both debt and equity capital solutions, Starwood Property Trust seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders through a combination of current income and capital appreciation.

Operating primarily in the United States, Starwood Property Trust deploys capital across a broad range of property types, such as multifamily residential, office, retail, hotel and industrial.

See Also

