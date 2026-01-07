Silchester International Investors LLP Sells 2,786,538 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

Silchester International Investors LLP cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,981,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,786,538 shares during the period. Nutrien comprises about 95.7% of Silchester International Investors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Silchester International Investors LLP’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $292,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Nutrien by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 42.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

NTR opened at $60.69 on Wednesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $45.78 and a one year high of $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.71.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.79%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.76%.

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien’s business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

