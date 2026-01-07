Seneca Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 97,486 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Seneca Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,486 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 6.8% of Seneca Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Seneca Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $20,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STIP. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 9,402 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 469,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,493,000 after buying an additional 124,335 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 508,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,373,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $102.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.01. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.56 and a 12-month high of $103.93.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

