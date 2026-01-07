SkyOak Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 508,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,729 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 4.9% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $25,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,306,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,615 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,853,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,522 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 941.7% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,258,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,031 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 42.2% in the second quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 3,814,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,336,000 after buying an additional 1,132,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,823,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,438,000 after buying an additional 1,044,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average of $50.65. The firm has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.04 and a beta of 0.01.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.