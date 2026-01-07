Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 69,685 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 471,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,685 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $98,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $220.01 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.23 and a 1 year high of $220.11. The company has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.71.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

