iShares MBS ETF $MBB Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,353,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,480 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $128,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 349.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 23,964,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,510,000 after purchasing an additional 18,631,536 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,329,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,039,909,000 after buying an additional 1,796,449 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10,569.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,463,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,429,000 after buying an additional 1,450,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $98,713,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,142.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 949,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,061,000 after acquiring an additional 907,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $95.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.64. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $96.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.334 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

