Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.05 and last traded at $90.5270, with a volume of 7005 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.91.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.0%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,069,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,254,000 after purchasing an additional 537,112 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,444,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,978,000 after buying an additional 166,732 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,905,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,612,000 after buying an additional 159,129 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,769,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,716,000 after buying an additional 28,009 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,629,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,575,000 after acquiring an additional 275,875 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

