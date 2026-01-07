Rep. Virginia Foxx Buys Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Shares

Representative Virginia Foxx (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC). In a filing disclosed on January 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Ellington Financial stock on December 30th.

Representative Virginia Foxx also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) on 11/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) on 11/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) on 11/14/2025.

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

EFC stock opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 50.60, a current ratio of 50.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $13.45. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $14.40.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 89.04% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $242.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.5%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its position in Ellington Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 46,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter worth $6,418,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 17.2% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 214,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 31,524 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EFC shares. Zacks Research downgraded Ellington Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.46.

Get Our Latest Report on Ellington Financial

About Representative Foxx

Virginia Foxx (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2005. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Foxx (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Foxx was born in New York, New York. She earned a B.A. and M.A.C.T. from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, in 1968 and 1972, respectively, and an Ed.D. from the University of North Carolina, Greensboro, in 1985.

Foxx worked as an instructor at Caldwell Community College in Hudson, NC, and an instructor and assistant dean at Appalachian State University in Boone, NC. She owned a landscape nursery and served as Deputy Secretary for Management at the North Carolina Department of Administration.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Financial, Inc (NYSE: EFC) is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on generating attractive risk-adjusted returns through investments in residential and commercial mortgage-related assets. Established in 2013, the company is externally managed by Ellington Financial Management, L.P., a subsidiary of Ellington Management Group, an alternative asset management firm. EFC’s core strategy centers on actively acquiring and managing agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgage servicing rights, residential whole loans, and other structured finance instruments, including asset-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

The company employs leverage and structured financing tools—such as repurchase agreements and secured credit facilities—to enhance portfolio yield while maintaining focus on risk mitigation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.