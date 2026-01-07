Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2026

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLCGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.91 and last traded at $56.0380, with a volume of 38069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.70.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTLC. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $114,079,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,335,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,811,000 after purchasing an additional 231,753 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 98,262.0% in the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 225,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,431,000 after purchasing an additional 225,020 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 115.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 288,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,653,000 after purchasing an additional 154,933 shares during the period. Finally, Invenio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 156.9% during the second quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 229,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,627,000 after purchasing an additional 139,900 shares in the last quarter.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.