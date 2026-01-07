Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.91 and last traded at $56.0380, with a volume of 38069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.70.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTLC. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $114,079,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,335,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,811,000 after purchasing an additional 231,753 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 98,262.0% in the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 225,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,431,000 after purchasing an additional 225,020 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 115.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 288,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,653,000 after purchasing an additional 154,933 shares during the period. Finally, Invenio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 156.9% during the second quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 229,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,627,000 after purchasing an additional 139,900 shares in the last quarter.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.