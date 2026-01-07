International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Trading 25% Higher – Still a Buy?

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 25% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 738,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 758,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.81 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 43.32 and a quick ratio of 54.82.

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe. It also has an option agreement to acquire 90% interests in the Grass Roots Copper and Cobalt property located in Northwestern Ontario.

