Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Receives $89.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.40.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $95.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.09 and a 200-day moving average of $86.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.67. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $98.07.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $340.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.13 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.14%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 171.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.61 per share, with a total value of $206,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 265,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,466.93. This represents a 3.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 793.3% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth $52,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Texas Capital Bank. The company specializes in providing commercial banking services to middle-market companies, entrepreneurs, professional service firms, real estate developers, and not-for-profit organizations. Its broad range of offerings includes commercial lending, treasury and cash management, real estate finance, equipment finance, and energy lending, all designed to address the unique financial needs of businesses navigating growth and market challenges.

In addition to its core commercial banking capabilities, Texas Capital Bancshares delivers private banking and wealth management services for business owners and high-net-worth individuals.

