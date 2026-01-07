Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG) Receives $250.47 Average PT from Analysts

Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $250.47.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FERG shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ferguson from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $291.99 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferguson

In other Ferguson news, CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.70, for a total transaction of $240,611.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,276.60. This trade represents a 41.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO William Brundage sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $699,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,631 shares in the company, valued at $12,279,864.92. This represents a 5.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 29,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,853,349 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter worth about $395,401,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Ferguson by 39.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,255,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,830,000 after buying an additional 1,201,493 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Ferguson in the third quarter worth about $244,561,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 588.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,087,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,236,000 after buying an additional 929,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 22.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,734,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,786,000 after buying an additional 682,666 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferguson Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:FERG opened at $225.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ferguson has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $256.93.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter. Ferguson had a return on equity of 35.73% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS.

Ferguson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Ferguson News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ferguson this week:

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson (NYSE: FERG) is a multinational distributor specializing in plumbing and heating products and related building supplies, serving professional contractors, builders and industrial customers. The company supplies a broad range of products used in residential, commercial and infrastructure projects, including pipes and fittings, valves and controls, HVAC equipment, waterworks materials, plumbing fixtures, pumps and accessories, as well as complementary electrical and specialty product lines.

Ferguson operates a network of branches and distribution centers that provide inventory, logistics and value-added services to trade customers.

