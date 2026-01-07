Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG) Receives $250.47 Average PT from Analysts

Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $250.47.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FERG shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ferguson from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $291.99 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 28th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on FERG
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferguson
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter worth about $395,401,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Ferguson by 39.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,255,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,830,000 after buying an additional 1,201,493 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Ferguson in the third quarter worth about $244,561,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 588.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,087,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,236,000 after buying an additional 929,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 22.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,734,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,786,000 after buying an additional 682,666 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ferguson Stock Down 0.8%
Shares of NYSE:FERG opened at $225.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ferguson has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $256.93.
Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter. Ferguson had a return on equity of 35.73% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS.
Ferguson Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.
Ferguson News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Ferguson this week:
- Neutral Sentiment: Article ranks Manchester United managers (mentioning the name Ferguson) — unrelated to Ferguson plc and unlikely to affect the stock. Every Man Utd Manager Since Sir Alex Ferguson—Ranked
- Neutral Sentiment: Report that players Ferguson and Henry may take paternity leave during the T20 World Cup — sports personnel news with no corporate relevance to FERG. Ferguson, Henry may take paternity leave during T20 World Cup
- Neutral Sentiment: Evan Ferguson scores as Roma move up to fourth — sports match coverage about the player Evan Ferguson, not the company. Evan Ferguson scores as Roma move up to fourth
- Neutral Sentiment: Match report: Evan Ferguson named man of the match for Roma — soccer coverage unrelated to Ferguson plc. Evan Ferguson scores again & named player of the match for Roma
- Neutral Sentiment: Serie A match story: Evan Ferguson scores as Roma beat Lecce — sporting news that does not impact Ferguson plc fundamentals. Evan Ferguson scores as Roma beat Lecce in Serie A
- Neutral Sentiment: Reuters match recap: Ferguson and Dovbyk help Roma win at Lecce — sports wire story, no corporate connection. Ferguson and Dovbyk fire Roma to win at Lecce
- Neutral Sentiment: Celebrity piece revealing Sarah Ferguson’s nickname for the late queen — royal/celebrity coverage unrelated to the business. Sarah Ferguson’s nickname for the late queen revealed
- Neutral Sentiment: Yahoo sports feature: Ferguson leads Roma over Lecce with a scoring quote — player-focused sports story with no company impact. Ferguson leads Roma over Lecce: “The more I play, the more I can score.”
- Neutral Sentiment: Tabloid claims about Sarah Ferguson sending letters to King Charles — gossip/royal news, not relevant to FERG investors. Desperate’ Sarah Ferguson Reportedly ‘Disgraces Herself’ with ‘Begging’ Christmas Letters to King Charles
- Neutral Sentiment: Express live coverage repeating allegations about Sarah Ferguson — tabloid content with no bearing on Ferguson plc’s outlook. Royal Family LIVE: ‘Desperate’ Sarah Ferguson ‘disgraces herself’ with King Charles plea
Ferguson Company Profile
Ferguson (NYSE: FERG) is a multinational distributor specializing in plumbing and heating products and related building supplies, serving professional contractors, builders and industrial customers. The company supplies a broad range of products used in residential, commercial and infrastructure projects, including pipes and fittings, valves and controls, HVAC equipment, waterworks materials, plumbing fixtures, pumps and accessories, as well as complementary electrical and specialty product lines.
Ferguson operates a network of branches and distribution centers that provide inventory, logistics and value-added services to trade customers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ferguson
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- Do not delete, read immediately
- This stock gets a 94 out of 100
- Punch these codes into your ordinary brokerage account
- Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to “Next Elon Musk” Company
Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.