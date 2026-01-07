Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Keppel Corp. (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.60 and last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 1786 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.4150.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Keppel in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.13.

Keppel Corporation Ltd is a Singapore?headquartered conglomerate offering diversified businesses spanning offshore & marine, property, infrastructure, and asset management. Through its Offshore & Marine arm, Keppel designs, builds and repairs mobile offshore drilling units, production platforms and specialized vessels, while pursuing new energy solutions such as offshore wind foundations and floating solar platforms. Its property division develops residential, commercial and mixed?use projects across Asia, Europe and the Americas, complemented by real estate investment trusts and fund management services.

In the infrastructure segment, Keppel delivers integrated solutions for power generation, water treatment, waste management and district cooling.

