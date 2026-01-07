International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Trading Up 25% – What’s Next?

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report) was up 25% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 738,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 758,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

International Lithium Stock Up 25.0%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.81 million, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 54.82, a current ratio of 43.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

About International Lithium

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe. It also has an option agreement to acquire 90% interests in the Grass Roots Copper and Cobalt property located in Northwestern Ontario.

