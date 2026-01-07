Playfair Mining (CVE:PLY) Trading 25% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY – Get Free Report) shares were up 25% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 133,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 118,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Playfair Mining Trading Up 25.0%
The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03.
About Playfair Mining
Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper, zinc, and nickel. The company holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property that consisting of various mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the RKV Cu-Co-Ni Project located in in south-central Norway. It also holds interest in Folldal Project and Osterdalen Project property.
