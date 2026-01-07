Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Shares Up 2.6% – Still a Buy?

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.78 and last traded at GBX 2.72. 1,402,147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 760,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.65.

Eden Research Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £16.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.88.

Eden Research Company Profile

Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites. To date, they have been primarily used on high-value fruits and vegetables, improving crop yields and marketability, with equal or better performance when compared with conventional pesticides.

