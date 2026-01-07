WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$340.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James Financial from C$310.00 to C$340.00 in a report published on Sunday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WSP. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$349.00 to C$342.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$301.00 to C$304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$330.00 to C$335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$330.00 to C$335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$317.00 to C$350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$330.67.

WSP Global Trading Up 2.7%

TSE:WSP opened at C$260.42 on Friday. WSP Global has a one year low of C$217.42 and a one year high of C$291.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$250.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$269.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.53 billion during the quarter. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 4.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 9.5687404 EPS for the current year.

WSP Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property and Buildings, Environment, Power and Energy, Resources, and Industry sectors. It also offers strategic advisory services. The firm operates through four reportable segments namely, Canada, Americas ( US and Latin America), EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa), and APAC (Asia Pacific, comprising Australia, New Zealand and Asia).

