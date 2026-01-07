Brokers Issue Forecasts for Oncobiologics FY2030 Earnings

Oncobiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2030 EPS estimates for Oncobiologics in a research report issued on Friday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oncobiologics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.27) per share.

Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 million.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Oncobiologics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Oncobiologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Oncobiologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Oncobiologics Price Performance

Shares of Oncobiologics stock opened at $0.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.64. Oncobiologics has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oncobiologics by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 44,063 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oncobiologics by 42.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 25,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Oncobiologics by 865.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 21,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Oncobiologics

Oncobiologics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of biosimilar therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Leveraging recombinant DNA technology and advanced formulation platforms, the company aims to create high-quality, cost-effective alternatives to originator biologic drugs. Oncobiologics’ research focus includes monoclonal antibodies and growth factors that support oncology treatment and immunomodulation.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, Oncobiologics maintains research facilities in the Greater Boston area and an integrated manufacturing site in Hyderabad, India, through its wholly owned subsidiary.

