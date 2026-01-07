Ric Lewis Buys 868 Shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider Ric Lewis purchased 868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 261 per share, for a total transaction of £2,265.48.

Ric Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

On Monday, December 1st, Ric Lewis acquired 928 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 244 per share, with a total value of £2,264.32.

Legal & General Group Price Performance

LON:LGEN opened at GBX 266.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.18, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 248.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 247.58. The company has a market cap of £15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. Legal & General Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 206.80 and a 52-week high of GBX 269.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Legal & General Group ( LON:LGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 15th. The financial services provider reported GBX 2.89 EPS for the quarter. Legal & General Group had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 0.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Legal & General Group Plc will post 24.2376446 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 255 price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 200 to GBX 210 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 265 to GBX 289 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 257.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LGEN

Legal & General Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Legal & General Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Clustered insider buys by senior figures (Mark Jordy bought 1,006 shares; Chair John Kingman 628; Ric Lewis 868; Laura Wade?Gery 957) — clustered, same?day purchases by directors typically read as management confidence and can support the share price. Insider Buys Report

Clustered insider buys by senior figures (Mark Jordy bought 1,006 shares; Chair John Kingman 628; Ric Lewis 868; Laura Wade?Gery 957) — clustered, same?day purchases by directors typically read as management confidence and can support the share price. Positive Sentiment: Additional insider buying: Andrew Kail bought 85 shares (and has bought previously), and TipRanks/firm disclosure shows senior executives acquired shares under an employee plan — reinforces the buy signal from management. Andrew Kail Insider Buy Executives Acquire Under Employee Plan

Additional insider buying: Andrew Kail bought 85 shares (and has bought previously), and TipRanks/firm disclosure shows senior executives acquired shares under an employee plan — reinforces the buy signal from management. Neutral Sentiment: Technical/valuation context — the stock is trading near its 52?week high with above?average volume and 50/200?day SMAs around GBX 247; that boosts momentum but also raises the chance of short?term profit?taking. MarketBeat Profile

Technical/valuation context — the stock is trading near its 52?week high with above?average volume and 50/200?day SMAs around GBX 247; that boosts momentum but also raises the chance of short?term profit?taking. Negative Sentiment: Large insider sale: António Simões sold 47,433 shares on Dec 31 (~GBX 262, ?£124k). A sizable sale by a senior executive can temper enthusiasm and suggests some insiders are taking profits or rebalancing. Insider Sale Report

About Legal & General Group

(Get Free Report)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments. The LGRI segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; and longevity insurance products. The LGIM segment offers index fund management; active fixed income funds and liquidity funds; active equity management; solution and liability driven investment; multi-asset funds; corporate pension scheme solutions; and real assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.