Brokerages Set Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Price Target at $35.25

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

DCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Stephens set a $33.00 price target on Dime Community Bancshares and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 5th.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Raymond A. Nielsen sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $57,838.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,465.65. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 20,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $539,301.62. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,034,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,156,989.08. This represents a 2.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,695 shares of company stock worth $125,809. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 742.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 326.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,808 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.11. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $116.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.75 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 8.72%.During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 87.72%.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Dime Community Bank, headquartered in Hauppauge, New York. Through its subsidiary, the company offers a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services to both individual and commercial customers. With a network of branches spanning the New York metropolitan area and South Florida, Dime Community Bancshares emphasizes relationship banking and local decision-making.

The company’s core lending activities include commercial and multifamily real estate loans, construction and land development financing, and one-to-four-family residential mortgage lending.

